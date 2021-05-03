The Courier (2020) starring Benedict Cumberbatch is releasing to Blu-ray Disc, Digital, and DVD on June 1, 2021. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99.

The Blu-ray combo edition of The Courier from Lionsgate includes a DVD and redeemable Digital Copy of the movie. Bonus features and technical specs TBD.

The Courier premiered in the US at the Sundance Film Festival in December 2020, then more widely as an internet release in March, 2021.

The film, about British salesman turned MI6 agent Greville Wynne, takes place during the Cold War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. The film was written by Tom O’Connor and directed by Dominic Cooke.

The Courier (2020) is priced $21.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray $22.99 (List: $29.95) on DVD, and $19.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon

