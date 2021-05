“I Dream of Jeannie: The Complete Series” is releasing to high-definition Blu-ray for the first time on July 13, 2021 from Mill Creek Entertainment.

The 12-disc set, total run time 59 hours and 20 minutes, includes all 139 episodes that aired during the show’s five seasons from 1965 through 1970.

"I Dream of Jeannie: The Complete Series has a list price $85.99.