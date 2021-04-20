New Blu-ray Releases Today, April 20, 2021

Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc today.

Criterion Collection has restored Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder (2003) in digital 4k for release on 1080p Blu-ray with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. The 2-disc edition includes a new interview with Bong, two 2009 commentary pieces from Bong and the cast, deleted scenes, a new program featuring filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and more.

There are several titles restored and printed on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive including Chariots of Fire (1981), Annie Get Your Gun (1950), and Mutiny On the Bounty (1935). Also from Criterion, The Furies (1950) releases to Blu-ray for the first time.

Shudder’s The Mortuary Collection (2019) arrives on Blu-ray (with bonus material), DVD, and Digital.

Finally, Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) is available on Blu-ray for the first time from Mill Creek. The edition includes Extended Music Acts Ohio Players, The Bus Ride September in Brooklyn, and The Making of Block Party.

