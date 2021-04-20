Home Blu-ray Disc New Blu-ray Releases Today, April 20, 2021
New Blu-ray Releases Today, April 20, 2021

By hdreport
new-blu-ray-apr-20-2021-960x600Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc today.

Criterion Collection has restored Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder (2003) in digital 4k for release on 1080p Blu-ray with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. The 2-disc edition includes a new interview with Bong, two 2009 commentary pieces from Bong and the cast, deleted scenes, a new program featuring filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, and more.

There are several titles restored and printed on Blu-ray Disc from Warner Archive including Chariots of Fire (1981), Annie Get Your Gun (1950), and Mutiny On the Bounty (1935). Also from Criterion, The Furies (1950) releases to Blu-ray for the first time.

Shudder’s The Mortuary Collection (2019) arrives on Blu-ray (with bonus material), DVD, and Digital.

Finally, Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2005) is available on Blu-ray for the first time from Mill Creek. The edition includes Extended Music Acts Ohio Players, The Bus Ride September in Brooklyn, and The Making of Block Party.

New on Blu-ray Disc, April 20, 2021

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray releases available on Amazon.

