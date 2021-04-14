Alejandro Jodorowsky Films Releasing to Single Edition Blu-rays

Pre-dating the release of Santa Sangre (1989) on 4k Blu-ray May 18, 2021, three Alejandro Jodorowsky films will arrive in single Blu-ray editions on April 16.
The films include Fando Y Lis (1968), El Topo (1970), and The Holy Mountain (1973), which were all restored in 4k from the original 16mm and 35mm negatives for release on 1080p Blu-ray.
The Jodorowsky films were previously released to a 4-movie collection last year that included his newest project the documentary A Healing Art (2019).
See details on each title from Abkco below.
Fando Y Lis (1968)
- Total Run Time: 96 min
- High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) presentation, 1:33 original aspect with uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio CONTENTS:
- New 4K restoration from the original 16mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Original Spanish (spoken audio)
- English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis, new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- La Cravate, Jodorowsky’s compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s The Transposed Heads
- La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet’s feature-length documentary on the work and philosophy of auteur writer, director, psycho-magician visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky, featuring appearances by Marcel Marceau, Peter Gabriel, Jean Giraud, and many others.
- Original trailer
- Image gallery
El Topo (1970)
- Total Run Time: 125 min
- Stunning 4K restoration with new extras.
- Hi Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation, 1.85:1 and 1.37:1 original theatrical aspect ratios with uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM and 5.1 Dolby Audio CONTENTS:
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Original Spanish Original English Dub
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles for Feature and Director’s commentary track
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky who stars in El Topo
- The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview with Jodorowsky filmed in 2007
- Original trailer
- Image galleries
The Holy Mountain (1973)
- Total Run Time: 115 min
- High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) Presentation, 2:35 original aspect ratio with 5.1 Dolby Stereo audio CONTENTS:
- New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
- Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
- Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain, a new interview filmed in Paris
- Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
- Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky’s Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky’s personal assistant remembers acting in El Topo and The Holy Mountain and his time spent with the director
- The A to Z of The Holy Mountain, a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb
- Deleted scenes with director’s commentary
- The Tarot, a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards
- Original trailer
- Image galleries