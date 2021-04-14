Home Blu-ray Disc Alejandro Jodorowsky Films Releasing to Single Edition Blu-rays
Alejandro Jodorowsky Films Releasing to Single Edition Blu-rays

Pre-dating the release of Santa Sangre (1989) on 4k Blu-ray May 18, 2021, three Alejandro Jodorowsky films will arrive in single Blu-ray editions on April 16.

The films include Fando Y Lis (1968), El Topo (1970), and The Holy Mountain (1973), which were all restored in 4k from the original 16mm and 35mm negatives for release on 1080p Blu-ray.

The Jodorowsky films were previously released to a 4-movie collection last year that included his newest project the documentary A Healing Art (2019).

See details on each title from Abkco below.

Fando Y Lis Blu-ray

Fando Y Lis (1968)

  • Total Run Time: 96 min
  • High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) presentation, 1:33 original aspect with uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio CONTENTS:
  • New 4K restoration from the original 16mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
  • Original Spanish (spoken audio)
  • English, Spanish and French subtitles
  • Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
  • Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis, new interview filmed in Paris
  • Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
  • La Cravate, Jodorowsky’s compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s The Transposed Heads
  • La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet’s feature-length documentary on the work and philosophy of auteur writer, director, psycho-magician visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky, featuring appearances by Marcel Marceau, Peter Gabriel, Jean Giraud, and many others.
  • Original trailer
  • Image gallery


El Topo (1970)

  • Total Run Time: 125 min
  • Stunning 4K restoration with new extras.
  • Hi Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation, 1.85:1 and 1.37:1 original theatrical aspect ratios with uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM and 5.1 Dolby Audio CONTENTS:
  • New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
  • Original Spanish Original English Dub
  • Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles for Feature and Director’s commentary track
  • Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
  • Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview filmed in Paris
  • Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
  • A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky who stars in El Topo
  • The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview with Jodorowsky filmed in 2007
  • Original trailer
  • Image galleries


The Holy Mountain (1973)

  • Total Run Time: 115 min
  • High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) Presentation, 2:35 original aspect ratio with 5.1 Dolby Stereo audio CONTENTS:
  • New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky
  • Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles
  • Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky
  • Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain, a new interview filmed in Paris
  • Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University
  • Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky’s Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky’s personal assistant remembers acting in El Topo and The Holy Mountain and his time spent with the director
  • The A to Z of The Holy Mountain, a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb
  • Deleted scenes with director’s commentary
  • The Tarot, a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards
  • Original trailer
  • Image galleries


