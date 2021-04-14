Alejandro Jodorowsky Films Releasing to Single Edition Blu-rays

Pre-dating the release of Santa Sangre (1989) on 4k Blu-ray May 18, 2021, three Alejandro Jodorowsky films will arrive in single Blu-ray editions on April 16.

The films include Fando Y Lis (1968), El Topo (1970), and The Holy Mountain (1973), which were all restored in 4k from the original 16mm and 35mm negatives for release on 1080p Blu-ray.

The Jodorowsky films were previously released to a 4-movie collection last year that included his newest project the documentary A Healing Art (2019).

See details on each title from Abkco below.

Fando Y Lis (1968)

Total Run Time: 96 min

High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) presentation, 1:33 original aspect with uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio CONTENTS:

New 4K restoration from the original 16mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Original Spanish (spoken audio)

English, Spanish and French subtitles

Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Jodorowsky Remembers Fando y Lis, new interview filmed in Paris

Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University

La Cravate, Jodorowsky’s compellingly surreal 1957 adaptation of Thomas Mann’s The Transposed Heads

La Constellation Jodorowsky, Louis Mouchet’s feature-length documentary on the work and philosophy of auteur writer, director, psycho-magician visionary Alejandro Jodorowsky, featuring appearances by Marcel Marceau, Peter Gabriel, Jean Giraud, and many others.

Original trailer

Image gallery





El Topo (1970)

Total Run Time: 125 min

Stunning 4K restoration with new extras.

Hi Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation, 1.85:1 and 1.37:1 original theatrical aspect ratios with uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM and 5.1 Dolby Audio CONTENTS:

New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Original Spanish Original English Dub

Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles for Feature and Director’s commentary track

Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Jodorowsky Remembers El Topo, new interview filmed in Paris

Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University

A Conversation with The Son of El Topo, a newly filmed, extensive interview with Brontis Jodorowsky who stars in El Topo

The Father of Midnight Movies, an archival interview with Jodorowsky filmed in 2007

Original trailer

Image galleries





The Holy Mountain (1973)

Total Run Time: 115 min

High Definition Blu-Ray (1080p) Presentation, 2:35 original aspect ratio with 5.1 Dolby Stereo audio CONTENTS:

New 4K restoration from the original 35mm camera negative approved by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Newly translated English, Spanish and French subtitles

Audio commentary by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Jodorowsky Remembers The Holy Mountain, a new interview filmed in Paris

Newly filmed introduction with Richard Peña, Professor of Film Studies at Columbia University

Pablo Leder: Jodorowsky’s Right Hand Man, Jodorowsky’s personal assistant remembers acting in El Topo and The Holy Mountain and his time spent with the director

The A to Z of The Holy Mountain, a new video essay by writer Ben Cobb

Deleted scenes with director’s commentary

The Tarot, a short film in which Jodorowsky explains the secrets of the cards

Original trailer

Image galleries



