Deal Alert: Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu-ray w/Digital Copies

Game-of-Thrones-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray-Box-angle-600pxWhen Game of Thrones: The Complete Series on Blu-ray was first announced the list price was, believe it or not, $282.99 US. Upon release in Dec. 2019, however, the 31-disc set dropped to $199. Now, you can get Seasons 1-8 on Blu-ray with Digital Copies for just $111.49. That’s a whole lot of Game of Thrones in high quality 1080p! See on Amazon

Amazon still has copies of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Collectible Gift Set in special packaging (pictured below). However, the Limited Edition is still holding strong at $249.99 US (List: $329). View on Amazon
Keep in mind both of these GOT editions are 2k Blu-ray. For those of you with an Ultra HD Blu-ray player and 4k TV you might check out the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection released in Dec. 2020. View on Amazon

