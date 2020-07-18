Alejandro Jodorowsky films restored in 4K for new Blu-ray collection

Fans of Chilean-French director Alejandro Jodorowsky will soon be able to see four of the renowned director’s feature films fully restored in 4k for this 6-disc Blu-ray/CD collection from NYC-based Abkco.

Three classics including Fando Y Lis (1968), El Topo (1970), and The Holy Mountain (1973), as well as his latest film Psychomagic, A Healing Art (2019) have been restored under Jodorowsky’s supervision for the collection.

The two CDs provide audio-only formats of Jodorowsky’s incredible compositions for El Topo and The Holy Mountain. And, the director’s rarely seen first film La Cravate (1957) is also included in the collection.

The Alejandro Jodorowsky 6-disc “4K Restoration Collection” releases to Blu-ray Disc on August 21, 2020. Order from Amazon

Description

This deluxe box set titled Alejandro Jodorowsky: 4K Restoration Collection, includes three of Jodorowsky’s cult-favorite classics: El Topo, The Holy Mountain, and Fando Y Lis, restored in 4K on Blu-ray, as well as his latest, and most inspirational film Psychomagic, A Healing Art.

Loaded with extras and ephemera, the box set features a 78-page book with photos and essays, a set of art cards together with 4 Blu-ray discs and 2 CDs housed in a high quality case. Also included are new interviews with Jodorowsky, his son Brontis, who makes his acting debut as the young boy in El Topo and Pablo Leder, Jodorowsky’s long time personal assistant. Columbia University professor Richard Peña provides insightful introductions to each of these classic films. A short film, The A to Z of The Holy, narrated by Jodorowsky biographer Ben Cobb, probes the history of Jodorowsky and his films. Also included are CD soundtracks for El Topo and The Holy Mountain plus Jodorowsky’s rarely seen first film, the 1957 short film La Cravate completes this special collectable package.

In 2020, Jodorowsky is as relevant as he’s ever been. In addition to completing Psychomagic, A Healing Art, he supervised the color correction of the 4K restorations of his essential films using the original 35mm elements, with stunning and vibrant results. El Topo is presented in 1:33 aspect ratio as it was shown in theaters in 1970. It is also available for the first time in 1.85:1 widescreen. Jodorowsky originally envisioned the film with this aspect ratio as an homage to Sergio Leone, and a half century later, that dream has finally been fulfilled.



