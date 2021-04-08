Home News The Masters Channels, Streaming & 4k Schedule
The Masters Channels, Streaming & 4k Schedule

The first round of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, GA starts today, April 8 at 3:00 pm ET. Here’s how to watch, stream, and catch the tournament in glorious 4k!

Cable/Satellite TV

The Masters is live on ESPN (be sure to watch it in HD – see a channel guide). The third round of the Masters will be live on CBS on Saturday, Apr. 10 from 3pm ET to 7pm ET, as well as the final round on Sunday, Apr. 11 from 2pm ET to 7pm ET.

Streaming

You can live stream The Masters on TheMasters.com, CBSSports.com and Paramount+ Live TV including multiple live feeds from featured groups and select holes. The third round of the Masters will be streaming on Paramount+ on Saturday, Apr. 10 from 3pm ET to 7pm ET. The final round will stream on Sunday, Apr. 11 from 2pm ET to 7pm ET.

4k/HDR

Golf has never looked so good as it does in 4k! You can catch The Masters in 4k on DirecTV at select holes during the course. 4k coverage is produced at Amen Corner (Holes 11, 12 and 13) and Holes 15 and 16. DirecTV’s 4k programming can be found on Channels 104 through 108. The Masters tournament is being shown on 105 and 106.

