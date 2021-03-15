The 2021 Academy Awards Oscar Nominations Announced

2020 has been a strange year for new films. There were only a few titles that had a chance to play in theaters before Covid-19 caused the shutdown of the movie theater industry. As theaters slowly opened to limited showing, an even smaller number of films made it to the big screen. That’s why this year’s Academy Awards (postponed until April 25th) will be like no other.
It’s likely many of the films were never seen by the general audience, but if they were it would have been on a much smaller screen at home via a streaming service such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, or Netflix. Of course, 2020 may not have been so much different for members of The Academy, who often viewed films at home with disc screeners provided by the studios.
Here are the 2021 Oscar nominations for movies released in 2020. The 93rd Academy Awards will be held at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center Sunday, April 25, 2021.