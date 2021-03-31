Home Blu-ray Disc Giveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray
Giveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
the ten commandments (1956) 4k Blu-rayWe’re giving away a copy of The Ten Commandments (1956) on 4k Blu-ray Disc! The combo edition from Paramount includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Ends April 6, 2021 at midnight PT.

To enter the giveaway just Follow Us on Twitter and retweet the giveaway (you can use the embedded tweet below). That’s it! One random follower who retweets will be selected. Remember, you must continue to Follow Us to get a Direct Message on Twitter if you are selected. The winner will be contacted and receive the disc shipped via USPS within the United States.

Read our Review of The Ten Commandments (1956) on 4k Blu-ray.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. Prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules

Previous article‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Now Streaming In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos
