Home Streaming HBO Max 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Now Streaming In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos
StreamingHBO MaxMovie & TV NewsMovie NewsNews

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Now Streaming In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

By contributor
0

Godzilla vs. Kong HBO Max titleGodzilla vs. Kong is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max as of 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on March 31, 2021. And, as expected the film streams in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision color range and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting devices.

The 113-minute movie also includes the extras Godzilla vs. Kong: Collision Course [2-min.], Godzilla vs. Kong: Kong Leaves Home [3-min], and Godzilla vs. Kong: Godzilla Attacks [4-min].

Godzilla vs. Kong is only the eighth title to be offered in 4k on HBO Max, if you include both the color and black and white version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Although unlike Zack Snyder’s Justice League (available indefinitely on HBO Max), Godzilla vs. Kong will only be streaming free-of-charge for a limited time.

That means if you have an HBO Max subscription the time to watch Godzilla vs. Kong is now, or at least before the end of April, after which time the film will only be available to purchase in digital formats, followed by disc and rental options.

Other exclusive HBO Max premieres include Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things which are only available to purchase or rent.

As well as on HBO Max, the movie also opens to select theaters in the US on March 31st, following earlier premieres in international locations such as Hong Kong (Mar. 24), Australia (Mar. 25), and China (Mar. 26).

This isn’t the first time King Kong has faced Godzilla. You can go back to Ishirō Honda’s King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962) — the third film in the Godzilla franchise and the first from Toho Studios featuring King Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) was directed by Adam Wingard and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall.

Related Articles:

Previous articleAn American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook
Next articleGiveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Giveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
We’re giving away a copy of The Ten Commandments (1956) on 4k Blu-ray Disc! The combo edition from Paramount includes a Blu-ray and code to...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

An American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

contributor - 0
John Landis' An American Werewolf in London (1981) has released to a Limited Edition Steelbook featuring a 1080p presentation of the 2019 restoration from...
Read more
Blu-ray 3D

Our Top Picks: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

hdreport - 0
On Blu-ray this week you can pick Wonder Woman 1984 in both Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros., as well as...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Giveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
We’re giving away a copy of The Ten Commandments (1956) on 4k Blu-ray Disc! The combo edition from Paramount includes a Blu-ray and code to...
Read more

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Now Streaming In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

HBO Max contributor - 0
Godzilla vs. Kong is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max as of 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on March 31, 2021. And,...
Read more

An American Werewolf in London (1981) released to Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook

Blu-ray Disc contributor - 0
John Landis' An American Werewolf in London (1981) has released to a Limited Edition Steelbook featuring a 1080p presentation of the 2019 restoration from...
Read more

Our Top Picks: Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week

Blu-ray 3D hdreport - 0
On Blu-ray this week you can pick Wonder Woman 1984 in both Blu-ray and 3D Blu-ray combo editions from Warner Bros., as well as...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved