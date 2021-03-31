‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Now Streaming In 4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos

Godzilla vs. Kong is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max as of 3:00 a.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. PT on March 31, 2021. And, as expected the film streams in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision color range and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting devices.

The 113-minute movie also includes the extras Godzilla vs. Kong: Collision Course [2-min.], Godzilla vs. Kong: Kong Leaves Home [3-min], and Godzilla vs. Kong: Godzilla Attacks [4-min].

Godzilla vs. Kong is only the eighth title to be offered in 4k on HBO Max, if you include both the color and black and white version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Although unlike Zack Snyder’s Justice League (available indefinitely on HBO Max), Godzilla vs. Kong will only be streaming free-of-charge for a limited time.

That means if you have an HBO Max subscription the time to watch Godzilla vs. Kong is now, or at least before the end of April, after which time the film will only be available to purchase in digital formats, followed by disc and rental options.

Other exclusive HBO Max premieres include Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things which are only available to purchase or rent.

As well as on HBO Max, the movie also opens to select theaters in the US on March 31st, following earlier premieres in international locations such as Hong Kong (Mar. 24), Australia (Mar. 25), and China (Mar. 26).

This isn’t the first time King Kong has faced Godzilla. You can go back to Ishirō Honda’s King Kong vs. Godzilla (1962) — the third film in the Godzilla franchise and the first from Toho Studios featuring King Kong.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) was directed by Adam Wingard and stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall.