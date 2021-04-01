Home Deals Deal Alert: Fire HD 10" 32GB Tablet only $94.99 (Save $55!)
DealsFeaturedNewsHardwareTablets

Deal Alert: Fire HD 10″ 32GB Tablet only $94.99 (Save $55!)

By DealFinder
0

Fire HD 10 Tablet stacked
Stream Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max on the Fire HD 10″ tablet! Right now the newest Fire HD 10 Tablet with 10.1″ screen and 32 GB storage is only $94.99 (List: $149.99) That’s $55 off the list price! Need more storage space? You can also get the 64GB model for just $124.99 (List: $189.99). Both models feature up to 12 hours of battery life, Alexa voice control, 2.0 GHz processing, and 2 GB of RAM. And, the Fire HD 10 tablet is available in Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, and White. Jump over to Amazon to place your order.

Related Articles:

Previous articleGiveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray
Next articleNBC Regional Sports & MASN dropped from DISH & Sling TV
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Judas and the Black Messiah releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
7-time Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD both with a code to redeem a Digital Copy on...
Read more
DISH Network

NBC Regional Sports & MASN dropped from DISH & Sling TV

contributor - 0
This is no April Fools joke. Several NBC regional sports networks were dropped from both DISH TV and Sling TV last night, and, MASN...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Giveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
We’re giving away a copy of The Ten Commandments (1956) on 4k Blu-ray Disc! The combo edition from Paramount includes a Blu-ray and code to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Judas and the Black Messiah releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
7-time Oscar-nominated Judas and the Black Messiah is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD both with a code to redeem a Digital Copy on...
Read more

NBC Regional Sports & MASN dropped from DISH & Sling TV

DISH Network contributor - 0
This is no April Fools joke. Several NBC regional sports networks were dropped from both DISH TV and Sling TV last night, and, MASN...
Read more

Deal Alert: Fire HD 10″ 32GB Tablet only $94.99 (Save $55!)

Deals DealFinder - 0
Stream Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max on the Fire HD 10" tablet! Right now the newest Fire HD 10 Tablet with 10.1" screen and...
Read more

Giveaway: The Ten Commandments (1956) 4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
We’re giving away a copy of The Ten Commandments (1956) on 4k Blu-ray Disc! The combo edition from Paramount includes a Blu-ray and code to...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved