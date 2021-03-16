Home Blu-ray Disc Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Releasing To Newly Remastered Blu-ray Edition
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Releasing To Newly Remastered Blu-ray Edition

By hdreport
0

Laura Croft Tomb Raider Blu-ray 20th AnniversaryVideo game-inspired action movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new Blu-ray edition releasing on June 1, 2021. (The film was previously released to 4k Blu-ray, so we’re assuming this Blu-ray Disc utilizes the same DI.)

The upcoming anniversary edition of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy along with almost 90 minutes of previously released bonus content.

We’ll keep you posted when pre-orders are up.

Special Features

  • Commentary with director Simon West
  • Digging into Tomb Raider
  • Crafting Lara Croft
  • The Visual Effects of Tomb Raider
  • The Stunts of Tomb Raider
  • Are You Game?
  • Deleted Scenes
  • U2 “Elevation” music video
  • Alternate Main Title
  • Trailers

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider will also be bundled with Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) in a new 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Paramount.

 

Laura Croft Tomb Raider Cradle of Life 4k Blu-ray

