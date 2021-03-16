Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Releasing To Newly Remastered Blu-ray Edition

Video game-inspired action movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new Blu-ray edition releasing on June 1, 2021. (The film was previously released to 4k Blu-ray, so we’re assuming this Blu-ray Disc utilizes the same DI.)

The upcoming anniversary edition of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy along with almost 90 minutes of previously released bonus content.

Special Features

Commentary with director Simon West

Digging into Tomb Raider

Crafting Lara Croft

The Visual Effects of Tomb Raider

The Stunts of Tomb Raider

Are You Game?

Deleted Scenes

U2 “Elevation” music video

Alternate Main Title

Trailers

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider will also be bundled with Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) in a new 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Paramount.