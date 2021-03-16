Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Releasing To Newly Remastered Blu-ray Edition

Video game-inspired action movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a new Blu-ray edition releasing on June 1, 2021. (The film was previously released to 4k Blu-ray, so we’re assuming this Blu-ray Disc utilizes the same DI.)
The upcoming anniversary edition of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy along with almost 90 minutes of previously released bonus content.
We’ll keep you posted when pre-orders are up.
Special Features
- Commentary with director Simon West
- Digging into Tomb Raider
- Crafting Lara Croft
- The Visual Effects of Tomb Raider
- The Stunts of Tomb Raider
- Are You Game?
- Deleted Scenes
- U2 “Elevation” music video
- Alternate Main Title
- Trailers
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider will also be bundled with Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) in a new 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Paramount.