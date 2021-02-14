New on Blu-ray & Digital: Lovecraft Season 1, Monster Hunter, The Swordsman & more

New this week in digital you can purchase Monster Hunter (2020) starring Milla Jovavich in both HD and 4k Ultra HD. Half Brothers (2020) and All My Life (2020) are two other movies releasing to Digital 4k UHD.

Hitting stores on Blu-ray, Season One of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Part 2 Limited Edition, My Hero Academia: Season Four – Part Two, and The Swordsman from Director Choi Jae-Hoon.

New on Blu-ray & Digital, Feb. 16, 2021

Digital

Monster Hunter [HD/UHD]

All My Life

Monstrous Disunion

Random Acts of Violence

Half Brothers [HD/UHD]

When Margaux Meets Margaux

Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA

Cerise

Killing Beef

The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

One Step Behind the Seraphim

Ceasefire

Blu-ray

TV Series/Anime

Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season

Bordertown Season 2

Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Part 2 Limited Edition

My Hero Academia: Season Four – Part Two

Naruto: Set 2

Motto To Love Ru: Season 2

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: The Complete Series

Movies

The Swordsman

Good Burger

Mandabi – The Criterion Collection

San Francisco

Archenemy

The Cowboy Way

The Net – The Net 2.0: Double Feature

Baby Doll – Warner Archive

The Informer

A Call To Spy

Filmworker

Fear of Rain

The Unseen

Breaking Surface

Jetsons – The Movie

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Horizon Line

The Kid Stays in the Picture

Breach

Slithis “Spawn of the Slithis”

The War

The Underneath

Man With a Movie Camera – Kino Classics

The Belles of St.Trinian’s

After We Collided – Special Edition

Mustang Saviors

