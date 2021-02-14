New on Blu-ray & Digital: Lovecraft Season 1, Monster Hunter, The Swordsman & more

New this week in digital you can purchase Monster Hunter (2020) starring Milla Jovavich in both HD and 4k Ultra HD. Half Brothers (2020) and All My Life (2020) are two other movies releasing to Digital 4k UHD.
Hitting stores on Blu-ray, Season One of HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Part 2 Limited Edition, My Hero Academia: Season Four – Part Two, and The Swordsman from Director Choi Jae-Hoon.
New on Blu-ray & Digital, Feb. 16, 2021
Digital
- Monster Hunter [HD/UHD]
- All My Life
- Monstrous Disunion
- Random Acts of Violence
- Half Brothers [HD/UHD]
- When Margaux Meets Margaux
- Woman In Motion: Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek and the Remaking of NASA
- Cerise
- Killing Beef
- The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl
- One Step Behind the Seraphim
- Ceasefire
Blu-ray
TV Series/Anime
- Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season
- Bordertown Season 2
- Harley Quinn: The Complete First and Second Seasons
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Part 2 Limited Edition
- My Hero Academia: Season Four – Part Two
- Naruto: Set 2
- Motto To Love Ru: Season 2
- Toilet-bound Hanako-kun: The Complete Series
Movies
- The Swordsman
- Good Burger
- Mandabi – The Criterion Collection
- San Francisco
- Archenemy
- The Cowboy Way
- The Net – The Net 2.0: Double Feature
- Random Acts of Violence
- Baby Doll – Warner Archive
- The Informer
- A Call To Spy
- Filmworker
- Fear of Rain
- The Unseen
- Breaking Surface
- Jetsons – The Movie
- The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
- Fear of Rain
- Horizon Line
- The Kid Stays in the Picture
- Breach
- Slithis “Spawn of the Slithis”
- The War
- The Underneath
- Man With a Movie Camera – Kino Classics
- The Belles of St.Trinian’s
- After We Collided – Special Edition
- Mustang Saviors
See all new Blu-ray and Digital releases this week on Amazon.