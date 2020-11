HBO Original Series Lovecraft Country will be releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on February 16, 2021. The 10-episode season starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors is packaged in a 3-disc editions from Warner Bros. with a total run time of 610 minutes.

Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray Disc has an MSRP of $39.99. Price: $29.99 Buy on Amazon

Best Buy is also selling a Blu-ray SteelBook edition for $34.99 (pictured below). Purchase from Best Buy