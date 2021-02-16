Monster Hunter Released Early To Digital HD & 4k UHD

Sony Pictures’ Monster Hunter (2020) has been released early for digital purchase, two weeks ahead of the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVD disc formats, as well as the ability to rent the movie for a limited time.

The film costs $19.99 from most popular digital retailers including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Microsoft, and Vudu. And, some services offer Monster Hunter in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

There doesn’t seem to be any bonus material offered with digital-only purchases (except Microsoft Video that includes the 1-minute “Monstrous Stunts” featurette, although the Blu-ray disc editions include three featurettes and deleted scenes.

Monster Hunter is based on the Capcom video game of the same name and stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Meagan Good, and Ron Perlman. The film was produced, written, and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson.

Where To Buy Monster Hunter Digital SD/HD/UHD

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Apple iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

FandangoNow – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)



