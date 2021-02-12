Comcast Xfinity Customers Get Free Movies This Weekend

Comcast is offering Xfinity customers free movies this week on X1, Flex, and Xfinity Stream platforms. The free preview runs through Sunday, Feb. 14 and includes premium networks such as STARZ, EPIX, and SHOWTIME.

Movies include hits such as Alex Cross (Showtime), Bad Boyz for Life (STARZ), Hustlers (Showtime), Sonic the Hedgehog (EPIX), Spider-Man: Far From Home (STARZ), Poetic Justice (STARZ), 21 Bridges (Showtime), Terminator: Dark Fate (EPIX) and The Trials of Muhammed Ali (kweliTV).

The free movies week on Xfinity started on Feb. 8 and ends on Feb. 14. Showtime is only available February 11-14.