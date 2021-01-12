New Blu-ray Disc Releases, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Here’s a list of new Blu-ray releases on this second Tuesday of the year. There were so many Digital releases that we’ve covered those titles in a separate article.
On Blu-ray, Lupin III: The First is available in a standard and limited SteelBook edition from Shout! Factory, both with plenty of bonus material and new content that is exclusive to the disc editions.
Ultraman Taro Series Six contains all 53 episodes of the half-hour Japanese show in high definition compiled in a Limited Edition Steelbook from Mill Creek.
Criterion Collection has released the award-winning documentary Minding the Gap from Director Bing Liu that’s been digitally remastered for Blu-ray Disc and includes new outtakes, audio commentary, and conversations.
And, there are several Retro VHS-packaged Blu-ray releases from Mill Creek Entertainment including Crossroads (1986), The Freshman (1990), Blind Fury (1989), and Like Father Like Son (1987). (See more new VHS-style releases on Amazon.)
New on Blu-ray Disc, Jan. 12, 2021
Blu-ray Disc
- Sátántangó (1994)
- Ultraman Taro – Complete Series [Steelbook]
- Lupin III: The First
- Lupin III: The First [Limited Edition Steelbook]
- Minding the Gap – The Criterion Collection
- Zombieland (2009) / Zombieland 2: Double Tap – Double Feature
- Crossroads (1986) – Retro VHS
- Blind Fury (1989) – Retro VHS
- The Freshman (1990) – Retro VHS
- Like Father Like Son (1987) – Retro VHS
- Ammonite
- Buried Alive
- Just Before Dawn
- Spell
- Skylines
- Ritual
- Stretch
- Thursday
- The Devil’s Wedding Night “Il plenilunio delle vergini”
- Monsoon
- Blood Sisters
- Devilman
- Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip
- Go / Don’t GoHot Mess
- Falchi: Falcons Special Squad
- Heart of the Home
- Herb Alpert Is…
Anime
- Fruits Basket (2019): Season Two – Part One
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations – Shadow of the Curse Mark
- First Love
- Bang Dream! Film Live
- Girls Und Panzer: This Is The Real Anzio
- Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas – Complete Series + 3 Movies
- Shrine Of The Morning Mist
- Meiji Tokyo Renka: The Complete Series
