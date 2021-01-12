New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 12, 2021

This is a giant week for digital releases so we’ve covered it separately than our Blu-ray Disc release list. New movies include DC’s animated feature Batman: Soul of the Dragon, thriller Horizon Line from the writers of 10 Cloverfield Lane, and horror/thriller Heart of the Home (released to both Blu-ray and Digital formats).
New television series available for purchase this week include Netflix’s Jessica Jones – Season 3, Investigation Discovery’s Atlanta Justice – Season 1, and The Bachelor – Season 25.
Some of the new digital titles are availalbe from select digital providers in 4k UHD. See all new digital movies and TV series on Amazon Prime Video.
- Heart of the Home
- Batman: Soul of the Dragon [HD/UHD]
- Come Play [HD/UHD]
- Communion
- Redemption Day
- Horizon Line [HD/UHD]
- Fashionably Yours
- Dr. Bird’s Advice For Sad Poets
- It’s Huge
- Atlanta Justice Season 1
- Jessica Jones Season 3
- Street Outlaws Season 17
- Wheeler Dealers Season 23
- 100 Day Dream Home – Season 2
- The Bachelor: – Season 25
- 1000-lb Sisters – Season 2
- Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 5
- Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days – Season 1
- Ty Breaker – Season 1
- No Guns Life, Season 1
- Paranormal Declassified, Season 1
- World’s Most Unexplained, Season 1
- Remember Me
- The Codebreaker
- Samantha Hale: Only Happy When It’s Raining Men
- Nine Nights
- Secrets in the Woods
- UFO’s: Earth’s Closest Encounters
- Family Practice
- Two Friends
- G.O.D. Why Me?
- Curse of Aurore
- Climate of the Hunter
- Caged
- Daria
- Coming from Insanity
- The Bid
- Butchers
- The Illegal
- Go / Don’t Go
- Moveable Feast with Relish, Season 1
See all of this week’s new digital movies and TV series at Amazon Prime Video.