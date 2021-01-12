Home Digital HD New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 12, 2021
New Digital Movie & TV Show Releases, Jan. 12, 2021

new-digital-jan-12-2021-960x600This is a giant week for digital releases so we’ve covered it separately than our Blu-ray Disc release list. New movies include DC’s animated feature Batman: Soul of the Dragon, thriller Horizon Line from the writers of 10 Cloverfield Lane, and horror/thriller Heart of the Home (released to both Blu-ray and Digital formats).

New television series available for purchase this week include Netflix’s Jessica Jones – Season 3, Investigation Discovery’s Atlanta Justice – Season 1, and The Bachelor – Season 25.

Some of the new digital titles are availalbe from select digital providers in 4k UHD. See all new digital movies and TV series on Amazon Prime Video.

  • Heart of the Home
  • Batman: Soul of the Dragon [HD/UHD]
  • Come Play [HD/UHD]
  • Communion
  • Redemption Day
  • Horizon Line [HD/UHD]
  • Fashionably Yours
  • Dr. Bird’s Advice For Sad Poets
  • It’s Huge
  • Atlanta Justice Season 1
  • Jessica Jones Season 3
  • Street Outlaws Season 17
  • Wheeler Dealers Season 23
  • 100 Day Dream Home – Season 2
  • The Bachelor: – Season 25
  • 1000-lb Sisters – Season 2
  • Dr. Pimple Popper – Season 5
  • Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days – Season 1
  • Ty Breaker – Season 1
  • No Guns Life, Season 1
  • Paranormal Declassified, Season 1
  • World’s Most Unexplained, Season 1
  • Remember Me
  • The Codebreaker
  • Samantha Hale: Only Happy When It’s Raining Men
  • Nine Nights
  • Secrets in the Woods
  • UFO’s: Earth’s Closest Encounters
  • Family Practice
  • Two Friends
  • G.O.D. Why Me?
  • Curse of Aurore
  • Climate of the Hunter
  • Caged
  • Daria
  • Coming from Insanity
  • The Bid
  • Butchers
  • The Illegal
  • Go / Don’t Go
  • Moveable Feast with Relish, Season 1
  • Two Friends

See all of this week’s new digital movies and TV series at Amazon Prime Video.

