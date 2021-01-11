Home News Alabama vs. Ohio State CFNC Odds & How To Watch
Alabama vs. Ohio State CFNC Odds & How To Watch

By contributor
National College Football Championship 2021 logoHow To Watch

The College Football National Championship between Alabama (12-0) vs. Ohio State (7-0) kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 11, 2021. You can watch the championship game through cable and satellite TV providers on ESPN, or through a streaming subscription on WatchESPN.

ESPN is available in HD (see a guide to ESPN HD channels) and in 4k through select providers including Comcast & DirecTV/AT&T (see a list of 4k channels).

Alabama vs. Ohio State Odds

“BetMGM has adjusted the Crimson Tide’s line from -7 to -8.5. The best outcome for the book would be for Ohio State to pull off an upset,” said Jason Scott, VP of Trading for BetMGM.

Team Spread Total – Over/Under Money Line
Alabama -8.5 (-110) Over 74.5 (-115) -350 (bet $350, win $100)
Ohio State +8.5 (-110) Under 74.5 (-105) +260 (bet $100, win $260)

Lines last updated Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:50 p.m. ET via BetMGM

