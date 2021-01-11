Alabama vs. Ohio State CFNC Odds & How To Watch

How To Watch

The College Football National Championship between Alabama (12-0) vs. Ohio State (7-0) kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 11, 2021. You can watch the championship game through cable and satellite TV providers on ESPN, or through a streaming subscription on WatchESPN.

ESPN is available in HD (see a guide to ESPN HD channels) and in 4k through select providers including Comcast & DirecTV/AT&T (see a list of 4k channels).

Alabama vs. Ohio State Odds

“BetMGM has adjusted the Crimson Tide’s line from -7 to -8.5. The best outcome for the book would be for Ohio State to pull off an upset,” said Jason Scott, VP of Trading for BetMGM.

Lines last updated Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:50 p.m. ET via BetMGM