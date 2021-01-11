Alabama vs. Ohio State CFNC Odds & How To Watch

How To Watch
The College Football National Championship between Alabama (12-0) vs. Ohio State (7-0) kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 11, 2021. You can watch the championship game through cable and satellite TV providers on ESPN, or through a streaming subscription on WatchESPN.
ESPN is available in HD (see a guide to ESPN HD channels) and in 4k through select providers including Comcast & DirecTV/AT&T (see a list of 4k channels).
Alabama vs. Ohio State Odds
“BetMGM has adjusted the Crimson Tide’s line from -7 to -8.5. The best outcome for the book would be for Ohio State to pull off an upset,” said Jason Scott, VP of Trading for BetMGM.
|Team
|Spread
|Total – Over/Under
|Money Line
|Alabama
|-8.5 (-110)
|Over 74.5 (-115)
|-350 (bet $350, win $100)
|Ohio State
|+8.5 (-110)
|Under 74.5 (-105)
|+260 (bet $100, win $260)
Lines last updated Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:50 p.m. ET via BetMGM