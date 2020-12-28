Home News Amazon Prime Losing James Bond Franchise & More Popular Movies on Jan....
FeaturedNewsStreamingPrime Video

Amazon Prime Losing James Bond Franchise & More Popular Movies on Jan. 1

By hdreport
0

Ursula Andress stars as Honey Ryder in Dr. No
Ursula Andress stars as Honey Ryder in Dr. No (1962)

Amazon Prime Video is losing a bunch of popular movies on January 1st, 2021 including most of the James Bond franchise and entire Twilight Saga series. Some of those titles are even offered in 4k UHD such as Dr. No, For Your Eyes OnlyOn Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & Part 2.

Leaving Dec. 30

Almost Famous, Surviving Christmas, The Three Musketeers (2011), and Zodiac.

Leaving Jan. 1, 2021

James Bond franchise titles leaving Amazon Prime Video include A View to a Kill, Diamonds Are Forever, For Your Eyes Only, From Russia With Love, Goldeneye, Goldfinger, License To Kill, Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Quantum of Solace, Octopussy, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Living Daylights, The Spy Who Loved Me, The World Is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies, You Only Live Twice, Thunderball.

However, Casino Royale (2006) will be staying on Amazon Prime (available to watch free for subscribers) and other Bond titles will be available to rent or purchase on the service.

The Twilight Saga films are leaving Prime Video on Jan. 1 including Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2. (The Extended Editions of Twilight films are leaving as well.)

Other popular movies leaving Prime Video include 2012, Cliffhanger, Clue, Inception, Inglourious Basterds, O’ Brother, Where Art Thou?, Rushmore, Step Up, The 6th Day, The Da Vinci Code, The Departed, The Happening, There’s Something About Mary, Tombstone, Wall Street, Weekend At Bernies, and Wild Things.

See a list of movies and series available in 4k UHD on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Articles:

Previous articleNew This Week on Blu-ray & Digital, December 29, 2020
Next articleThe 100: Final Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Criterion compiles 7 Wong Kar Wai films in Blu-ray Box Set

hdreport - 0
Criterion Collection has compiled seven films from acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai into a Blu-ray boxed set releasing on March 23, 2020. The 7-disc set...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The 100: Final Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
The 100: The Seventh and Final Season is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 5, 2021. The 3-disc editions from Warner Archive...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

New This Week on Blu-ray & Digital, December 29, 2020

hdreport - 0
It's a meager week for new Blu-ray and Digital releases, although there are some brand new titles hitting shelves and download servers. This Tuesday...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Criterion compiles 7 Wong Kar Wai films in Blu-ray Box Set

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Criterion Collection has compiled seven films from acclaimed director Wong Kar Wai into a Blu-ray boxed set releasing on March 23, 2020. The 7-disc set...
Read more

The 100: Final Season releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
The 100: The Seventh and Final Season is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 5, 2021. The 3-disc editions from Warner Archive...
Read more

Amazon Prime Losing James Bond Franchise & More Popular Movies on Jan. 1

News hdreport - 0
Amazon Prime Video is losing a bunch of popular movies on January 1st, 2021 including most of the James Bond franchise and entire Twilight...
Read more

New This Week on Blu-ray & Digital, December 29, 2020

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
It's a meager week for new Blu-ray and Digital releases, although there are some brand new titles hitting shelves and download servers. This Tuesday...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved