Amazon Prime Losing James Bond Franchise & More Popular Movies on Jan. 1

Amazon Prime Video is losing a bunch of popular movies on January 1st, 2021 including most of the James Bond franchise and entire Twilight Saga series. Some of those titles are even offered in 4k UHD such as Dr. No, For Your Eyes Only, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & Part 2.

Leaving Dec. 30

Almost Famous, Surviving Christmas, The Three Musketeers (2011), and Zodiac.

Leaving Jan. 1, 2021

James Bond franchise titles leaving Amazon Prime Video include A View to a Kill, Diamonds Are Forever, For Your Eyes Only, From Russia With Love, Goldeneye, Goldfinger, License To Kill, Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Quantum of Solace, Octopussy, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Man With the Golden Gun, The Living Daylights, The Spy Who Loved Me, The World Is Not Enough, Tomorrow Never Dies, You Only Live Twice, Thunderball.

However, Casino Royale (2006) will be staying on Amazon Prime (available to watch free for subscribers) and other Bond titles will be available to rent or purchase on the service.

The Twilight Saga films are leaving Prime Video on Jan. 1 including Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 & The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2. (The Extended Editions of Twilight films are leaving as well.)

Other popular movies leaving Prime Video include 2012, Cliffhanger, Clue, Inception, Inglourious Basterds, O’ Brother, Where Art Thou?, Rushmore, Step Up, The 6th Day, The Da Vinci Code, The Departed, The Happening, There’s Something About Mary, Tombstone, Wall Street, Weekend At Bernies, and Wild Things.

