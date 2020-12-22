Coming to America 2 Official Trailer for Amazon Prime Premiere Date

Coming to America 2 is yet another movie that will forgo a theatrical premiere and instead release straight to video. The sequel to the 80s classic Coming to America will launch March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime, and the official trailer was released today.

Amazon announced the deal with Paramount Pictures in November, which gave includes the rights to distribute the film in the U.S. and over 240 countries worldwide.

In Coming to America 2, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise their roles as Prince Akeem and Semmi, along with James Earl Jones who plays the role of Akeem’s father King Jaffe Joffer.

Coming to America (1988) was recently remastered in 4k along with three other Eddie Murphy films Trading Places (1983), Beverly Hills Cop (1984), and The Golden Child (1986).