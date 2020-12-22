Home Streaming Netflix Netflix: Here’s What’s New in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Dec. 2020...
Netflix: Here’s What’s New in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos, Dec. 2020 Edition

By hdreport
netflix 4k dec 2020
Netflix titles “Virgin River,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” & “Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You”

Netflix has added a bunch of new shows and films that stream in 4k resolution. So, if you’ve got a 4k TV you can enjoy higher video resolution. And, with the right 4k TV and audio system also take advantage of HDR and Dolby Atmos Atmos with select content. (Learn How To Stream 4k, HDR, Atmos on Netflix)

For the most part, these new additions to Netflix stream in 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos or Dolby Digital 5.1. However, there are a couple of shows including The Liberator (animated war series) and Blood of Zeus (animated Greek mythology/fantasy series) that only stream in HD resolution but with Dolby Vision and/or 5.1 channel audio (as tested on Apple TV).

Check out the new 4k/HDR/Atmos additions below and see a full list of 4k Shows, Movies & Specials on Netflix.

Series

  • Alice in Borderland (1 Season) [Japanese] (4k, 5.1)
  • Alien Worlds (1 Season) (4k, Dolby Vision, 5.1)
  • Anitta: Made in Honório (1 Season) (4k, 5.1)
  • Blood of Zeus (1 Season) (Animation), Dolby Vision  5.1)
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (1 Season), (4k, 5.1)
  • Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited ) (4k, 5.1)
  • Selena: The  (Part 1) (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • The Liberator (1 Season) (Animation) Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited ) [Spanish] (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • The Surgeon’s Cut (1 Season) (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • Virgin River (2 Seasons) (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • Voices of Fire (1 Season) (4k, 5.1)
  • We Are the Champions (1 Season) (4k, 5.1)

Films

  • Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You (Doc) (4k, 5.1)
  • Ava (4k, 5.1)
  • Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (4k, 5.1)
  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (4k, Dolby Vision, 5.1)
  • Hillbilly Elegy (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Story, (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • Mank (4k, Dolby Vision, 5.1)
  • Prom (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos )
  • Rebecca (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • The Christmas Chronicles 2 (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)
  • The Princess Switch: Switched Again (4k, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos)

Specials

  • Schulz Saves America (4k, 5.1, Special)

See a full list of 4k Shows, Movies & Specials on Netflix.

