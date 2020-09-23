Four Eddie Murphy Films from the 80s Remastered in 4k

Paramount has remastered four hit Eddie Murphy films from the 80s for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The films arrive on disc (and some in 4k Digital) on Dec. 1, 2020.

Trading Places (1983) is one of the Paramount Presents limited edition Blu-ray releases that feature newly-restored classic titles on Blu-ray from 4k digital masters. The edition includes a new Filmmaker Focus with John Landis as well as mini foldout poster. Trading Places will also release to Digital 4k. Buy on Amazon

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) will release to 4k Blu-ray with HDR (High Dynamic Range) from a new remaster and will include previously released extras such as deleted scenes, featurettes, behind the scenes footage (all in SD/HD), and Blu-ray/Digital copies. Beverly Hills Cop is also available in Digital 4k with Dolby Vision. Buy on Amazon

The Golden Child (1986) is another Paramount Presents limited edition Blu-ray release from a new restoration and 4k digital master. The edition includes a mini-poster from the original theatrical release as well as a new featurette on the Making of The Golden Child. The Golden Child will also release to Digital 4k. Buy on Amazon

Coming to America (1988) arrives on 4k Blu-ray and a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook before the upcoming sequel Coming 2 America hits theaters on Dec. 18, 2020. The film restoration was supervised by director John Landis and remastered in 4K with HDR. The limited edition 4k SteelBook comes with a mini themed poster and digital copy. Coming to America will also release to Digital 4k. Buy on Amazon









What’s your favorite Eddie Murphy film from the 80s?

Which is your favorite Eddie Murphy film from the 80s? — HD Report (@hdreport) September 23, 2020









