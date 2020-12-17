How To Watch Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is about to be the biggest movie release this month, not that it’s facing any competition. With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc across the world most expected holiday 2020 releases have been delayed.

But Wonder Woman 1984, originally slated to premiere last summer, will usher in a new hybrid model in which subscribers to a streaming service will get access for one month to new movies upon “theatrical” release. After that, the movie will need to be purchased, viewed in a theater, or rented on-demand.

It’s more than just WW84 though. Warner is banking on their home release of all scheduled 2021 movies to HBO Max, as well as in theaters, much to the chagrin of movie chains and directors including Christopher Nolan who lashed out at the idea of watching movie premieres on iPhones (he’s got an argument there … movies like Tenet were meant for the big screen — it was even filmed using IMAX cameras!).

However you look at it though, here are the ways in which you can watch Wonder Woman 1984 when it releases on Dec. 25, 2020.

In Theaters

Wonder Woman 1984 will release to select theaters on Dec. 25, although cinemas will be following local social distancing guidelines. Want to know if your local theaters will show WW84? Try using an app like Fandando (Android, iOS, PCs) that will display what movies are playing and allow you to purchase tickets in advance.

HBO Max

If you already have a subscription to HBO Max you’re all set. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available for a period of one month before releasing for purchase (we expect digital first followed by Blu-ray and DVD, although both disc and digital formats could release simultaneously).

If you don’t have HBO Max it costs $14.99 per month and includes movies and shows playing on HBO (like Harriet, The Call of the Wild, His Dark Materials, and Game of Thrones), as well as access to other networks like DC, adult swim, and Turner Classic Movies. (Read our review of HBO Max.)

In Canada the movie will be available to rent for $29.99 since HBO Max isn’t available there yet.

HBO

Most TV providers (including AT&T, Charter, Comcast, Cox, RCN, and other smaller companies) have given HBO subscribers access to HBO Max. Streaming services including Apple, Amazon, Google, Hulu, and Roku have also linked HBO subscriptions to HBO Max. Check with whoever provides your monthly HBO subscription to see if it can be expanded to HBO Max.

Free Trial of HBO Max

Many fans of DC and Wonder Woman were hoping to start a free trial of HBO Max just to catch the premiere of WW84, but WarnerMedia put an end to that a couple of weeks ago. However, a free HBO Max trial is offered with the purchase of select Warner home media releases such as Tenet. You still need to be a new subscriber though, but any new email address can be used for a new account.