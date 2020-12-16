Home Apps Android Apple TV app coming to Chromecast with Google TV
Apple TV app coming to Chromecast with Google TV

Chromecast with Google TVThe Apple TV app will be arriving on Chromecast with Google TV in early 2021. This means paying Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to access content seamlessly on Chromecast with Google TV.

“With Google TV, you’ll be able to see Apple Originals in your personalized recommendations and search results, making it even easier to find your favorite shows and movies.” – Google

Chromecast with Google TV will also allow users to save Apple Originals to their Watchlist for later viewing.

Support for Apple TV on more Android TV OS devices is expected to follow.

The news follows Google’s announcement that Apple Music is coming to Google smart speakers and displays, allowing Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers.

