HBO Max & CBS News app launched for PS5

PlayStation 5 owners can now download the apps for HBO Max and CBS News. The new additions bring up the number of available apps for PS5 to about two dozen, with more on the way in 2021. Apps that were available upon launch of the PlayStation 5 include Apple TV, Disney Plus, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube among others.

In other PS5 news the final expansion DLC to Nioh 2 titled “The First Samurai” launched today, along with the addition of online play for Sackboy: A Big Adventure and the announcement of action/fantasy adventure Olija to release on January 28, 2021.

Orders of PlayStation 5 units remain backed up, with limited stocks popping up here and there on Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, and Walmart. Amazon’s web pages for both the PlayStation 5 with hard drive and PS5 Digital Edition offer the message “Currently unavailable. We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”