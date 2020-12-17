Home Streaming HBO Max HBO Max & CBS News app launched for PS5
StreamingHBO MaxNewsGamingPlayStation 5

HBO Max & CBS News app launched for PS5

By contributor
0

CBS News App Androidhbo-max-wait-screen-logoPlayStation 5 owners can now download the apps for HBO Max and CBS News. The new additions bring up the number of available apps for PS5 to about two dozen, with more on the way in 2021. Apps that were available upon launch of the PlayStation 5 include Apple TV, Disney Plus, Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube among others.

In other PS5 news the final expansion DLC to Nioh 2 titled “The First Samurai” launched today, along with the addition of online play for Sackboy: A Big Adventure and the announcement of action/fantasy adventure Olija to release on January 28, 2021.

Orders of PlayStation 5 units remain backed up, with limited stocks popping up here and there on Best Buy, Gamestop, Target, and Walmart. Amazon’s web pages for both the PlayStation 5 with hard drive and PS5 Digital Edition offer the message “Currently unavailable. We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”

Related Articles:

Previous articleHow To Watch Wonder Woman 1984
Next articleThe Legend of Korra: The Complete Series packaged in Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Collection
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Batman: Soul of the Dragon releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

hdreport - 0
DC's animated adventure Batman: Soul of the Dragon starring Jamie Chung, Kelly Hu, Grey Griffin will release to Digital on Jan. 12 followed Blu-ray,...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc Reviews

Read a review of Spartacus on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Universal’s restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 4x Oscar-winning film Spartacus (1960) arrived this past week on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k edition celebrates 60...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series packaged in Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Collection

hdreport - 0
All 52 episodes of Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra have been packaged into a Limited Edition SteelBook collection from Paramount arriving on March 16,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Batman: Soul of the Dragon releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
DC's animated adventure Batman: Soul of the Dragon starring Jamie Chung, Kelly Hu, Grey Griffin will release to Digital on Jan. 12 followed Blu-ray,...
Read more

Read a review of Spartacus on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc Reviews hdreport - 0
Universal’s restoration of Stanley Kubrick’s 4x Oscar-winning film Spartacus (1960) arrived this past week on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new 4k edition celebrates 60...
Read more

The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series packaged in Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Collection

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
All 52 episodes of Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra have been packaged into a Limited Edition SteelBook collection from Paramount arriving on March 16,...
Read more

HBO Max & CBS News app launched for PS5

HBO Max contributor - 0
PlayStation 5 owners can now download the apps for HBO Max and CBS News. The new additions bring up the number of available apps...
Read more
Load more

New Releases!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2020 HD Report All Rights Reserved