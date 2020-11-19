Home Movie & TV News Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max
Wonder Woman 1984 Will Release to Theaters and on HBO Max

By hdreport
Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot hot Instead of a traditional theatrical premiere Wonder Woman 1984 will also release simultaneously on the new streaming service HBO Max on Dec. 25th (internationally on Dec. 19th).

The Warner Bros. movie was expected to gross close to $1B globally (the prequel Wonder Woman (2017) earned over $800B), but because of the coronavirus pandemic the sequel never made its debut last summer.

For current HBO Max members (or new members who sign up for the $14.99 per month service), Wonder Woman 1984 will stream at no extra cost for one month starting Dec. 25. After that, the movie will be offered on-demand, for rent, and in digital and disc media (although a digital purchase-only period may come before other options).

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

Sarnoff added, “We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see WONDER WOMAN 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will also play in select 3D cinemas including IMAX upon releasing Dec. 25th.

Source: WarnerMedia

The Crown: Season 3 Blu-ray Review: Not 4k, But Quality Presentation.
