The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series packaged in Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook Collection

All 52 episodes of Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra have been packaged into a Limited Edition SteelBook collection from Paramount arriving on March 16, 2021. The Complete Series also includes several bonus featurettes and audio commentaries.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 .

The Legend of Korra: The Complete Series (List: $97.99) is selling for $89.99 on Amazon. (Remember, Amazon charges the lowest price upon ship date.)

Created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, The Legend of Korra ran four seasons during the years 2012 and 2014. The show is a sequel to the popular series series Avatar: The Last Airbender which ran new episodes until 2008.



