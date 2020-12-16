HBO Max launches on Roku Devices Thursday, Dec. 17

HBO and Roku made a simultaneous announcement on Twitter today that HBO Max will arrive on the Roku platform and devices on Thursday, Dec. 17th.

This is great news for both the streaming service and streaming platform, as HBO Max has been around for about 7 months and is available on most other major platforms including the most recent premiere on Amazon Fire TV.

To get HBO Max go to the Roku store or select the New and Notable category on Roku devices.

HBO Max has made headlines this month with the news that Wonder Woman 1984 will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25th.

The premiere of WW84 will also bring a significant upgrade to the streaming quality of HBO Max, and that is 4k with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The lack of 4k was one ding we gave HBO Max in our review back in May.

Roku also launched on Fire TV devices in October, including streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire TV Edition soundbars in the United States.