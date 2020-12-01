4k, HDR & Dolby Atmos Finally Coming to HBO Max

When we did our review of HBO Max the main gripe was the lack of 4k, HDR and Dolby Atmos. But apparently that will all change with the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 that will stream in 4k, HDR10/Dolby Vision, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio (that according to Director Patty Jenkins who revealed the news today via Twitter).

Of course, the best way to watch a film as big as Wonder Woman 1984 is on the biggest screen possible, but because of Covid-19 seats and theater locations will be limited (or closed like they are in Los Angeles) when #WW84 debuts on Dec. 25th.

But since the majority of fans will be viewing Wonder Woman 1984 for the first time in a home environment (with Warner Bros. giving up a potential $1B in box office revenue) the ability to see it in 4k resolution could make the smaller screen premiere more bearable.

Not to mention the audio experience Dolby Atmos can bring to home theaters with the right set up (don’t worry, if your audio system doesn’t support Atmos the format will revert to the best surround sound possible). Read: How to Get Dolby Atmos to Work

For those of you who need to catch up on what’s happening with WW84, the film is releasing to theaters and on HBO Max simultaneosly on Dec. 25th. It’s a great move by Warner Bros. to try and procure more subscribers to their $14.99 per month service, but the movie will only last on the streamer for one month. After that, Wonder Woman 1984 will be offered for digital purchase or on-demand, followed by physical media and rental options.

“We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform,” said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group.

As well as in traditional theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to premiere in select 3D cinemas including IMAX locations.