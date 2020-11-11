The November Masters Schedule, Channels & How To Stream

The November Masters at Augusta National Golf Club begins on Thursday, Nov. 12 with practice rounds and press conferences.

The event, now in its 84th season, was pushed back from its traditional April time because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to provide a safe environment, this year there will be no patrons or guests on the grounds.

How To Watch

The November Masters at Augusta National Golf Club can be watched via traditional broadcast television on ESPN and CBS, on Masters.com using a web browser, and through the Masters official app for mobile and streaming devices.

Masters Schedule

Here’s a schedule of broadcast times, featured groups and holes, and the infamous “Amen Corner.”

On TV:

Thursday, Nov. 12: Live, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN

Live, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN Friday, Nov. 13: Live, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN

Live, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN Saturday, Nov. 14: 1-5 p.m., CBS.

1-5 p.m., CBS. Sunday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., CBS.

Masters.Com & Masters Apps: