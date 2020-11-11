Home News The November Masters Schedule, Channels & How To Stream
The November Masters Schedule, Channels & How To Stream

masters-augusta-ga-logoThe November Masters at Augusta National Golf Club begins on Thursday, Nov. 12 with practice rounds and press conferences.

The event, now in its 84th season, was pushed back from its traditional April time because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In order to provide a safe environment, this year there will be no patrons or guests on the grounds.

How To Watch

The November Masters at Augusta National Golf Club can be watched via traditional broadcast television on ESPN and CBS, on Masters.com using a web browser, and through the Masters official app for mobile and streaming devices.

Masters Schedule

Here’s a schedule of broadcast times, featured groups and holes, and the infamous “Amen Corner.”

On TV:

  • Thursday, Nov. 12: Live, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Friday, Nov. 13: Live, 1-5:30 p.m., ESPN
  • Saturday, Nov. 14: 1-5 p.m., CBS.
  • Sunday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., CBS.

Masters.Com & Masters Apps:

  • Broadcast
    • Thursday, Nov. 12: Live, 1-5:30 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 13: Live, 1-5:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 14: 1-5 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Live Scoring: Scoring is updated via a simulated traditional Masters leader board on Masters.com.
  • Every Shot/Every Player: All day during Tournament rounds. This feature allows for each shot from every player to be viewed.
  • My Group (New): Similar to a personally tailored Featured Group, this allows fans from around the world to build a personalized feed of every shot from their favorite players.
  • Featured Groups: This offering begins approximately five minutes before the first tee time and provides 18-hole, spotlight coverage of two select groupings during both morning and afternoon play.
    • Thursday, Nov. 12: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 13: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 14: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 15: 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
  • Hole Nos. 4, 5 & 6 (New): Coverage of players competing on the par-3 fourth hole, par-4 fifth hole and par-3 sixth hole, which form a corner on Augusta National’s first nine.
    • Thursday, Nov. 12: 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 13: 7:55 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 14: 10:45 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 15: 8:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Amen Corner: Watch as the field tackles Augusta National’s most famous triumvirate of holes, the par-4 11th, par-3 12th and par-5 13th. The holes were named “Amen Corner” in 1958 by famed golf writer Herbert Warren Wind following Arnold Palmer’s first win.
    • Thursday, Nov. 12: 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 13: 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 14: 10:10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 15: 8:10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • Hole Nos. 15 & 16: These two holes could determine a big swing during the day as the field plays through the par-5 No. 15 and par-3 No. 16. No. 15 ranks as the easiest hole in Masters history. The 16th has been aced 22 times – including 15 of the last 16 in the final round – among the 31 total holes-in-one on the four par 3s since the first Tournament in 1934.
    • Thursday, Nov. 12: 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
    • Friday, Nov. 13: 8:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
    • Saturday, Nov. 14: 11:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 15: 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

