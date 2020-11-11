Now You Can Download Apple TV on PlayStation

The Apple TV app is now available in the PlayStation Store, downloadable for both the PS4 and new PS5 models releasing on Thursday, Nov. 12.

The PlayStation 5 will first be available in the United States, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Korea, and New Zealand, followed by additional countries on Nov. 19.

The Apple app also just rolled out for Xbox including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series models.

Apple TV is a streaming platform that offers access to most popular services such as Netflix and Prime Video, on-demand rental and purchases of digital movies and TV shows, and serves as a shared digital locker for movies purchased with Movies Anywhere partners.

Apple TV+ is a premium service on the Apple TV platform that costs $5.99 per month and offers original titles such as The Morning Show and See.