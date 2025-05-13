HomeBlu-ray DiscAnime Sale Offers Up To 64% Off Blu-ray Titles
Anime Sale Offers Up To 64% Off Blu-ray Titles

Anime Blu-ray titles

There’s a great deal going on right now on Amazon where anime titles are up to 64% off the list price. The best deal we found is the Blu-ray edition of Violet Evergarden: The Movie for only $12.49, a 64% discount off the list price of $34.98.

Other anime titles are priced very low during the sale including Given: The Movie (39% off), Human Lost – The Movie (30% off), Kingdom: The Movie (29% off), Seven Days War (16% off), Anemone: Eureka Seven (47% off), The Stranger By the Shore – The Movie (50% off), and Attack on Titan – Season 3 (51% off).

The sale on Amazon has been labeled Ani-May and lasts throughout the month or while supplies last.

