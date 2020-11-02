Apple TV launching on Xbox One, Xbox Series X & Series S

When the new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles launch on November 10 the Apple TV app will launch for both models as well as the Xbox One.

The app will allow Apple TV customers to access channels and services on the platform, as well as watch Apple Originals on Apple TV+ (subscribers only – read a review of Apple TV+).

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month and can be purchased directly through Xbox. A free 7-day trial is available for new customers.

Among the other apps that will be available on Xbox Series X and Series S upon launch are Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, and Sky Ticket.

Source: Xbox