Deal Alert: Take 32% Off This 75" Samsung QLED 4k TV
Deal Alert: Take 32″ Samsung QLED 4k TV

By DealFinder
SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series QN75Q70TAFXZAThis 2020 75″ Samsung QLED 4k TV (Model Q70T) packs a lot of technology for the price, with a Quantum Processor 4k, Motion Rate 240 (native 120Hz), Ambient Mode+, Quantum HDR, and built-in Alexa for voice control. Right now, the Q70T is only $1,497 with free shipping from Amazon. That’s a savings of 32% ($702 dollars) off the list price of $2,199! Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Previous articleNow You Can Download Apple TV on PlayStation
Next articleElysium upgraded to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR & Dolby Atmos
