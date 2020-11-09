Event Horizon (1997) Restored in 4k for Collector’s Blu-ray Edition

Shout! Factory will release a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of Paul W.S. Anderson’s 1997 film “Event Horizon.” The sci-fi/horror movie will release on March 23, 2021 featuring fresh 1080p video from a new 4k scan and restoration of the original camera negatives.

Bonus features include audio commentary with Director Paul W.S. Anderson and Producer Jeremy Bolt, a 5-part documentary “The Making of Event Horizon,” “The Point of No Return: The Filming of Event Horizon” with director’s commentary, “The Unseen Event Horizon,” and theatrical trailer.

“Event Horizon” was written by Philip Eisner and stars Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, and Kathleen Quinlan. The film was produced on an estimated $60M budget and grossed $27M at the US/Worldwide box office (according to IMDB).

The "Event Horizon" Blu-ray Disc Collector's Edition has a list price of $34.98.

