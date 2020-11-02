Fandango’s Vudu Will Launch on Xbox Series X & Series S

Along with the Apple TV app and Apple TV+ service, Fandango’s Vudu will be available on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles when launched on November 10th.

Customers can purchase or rent movies and TV shows on Vudu, as well as stream free ad-supported titles. Vudu is also a Movies Anywhere partner, providing a “digital locker” for movies purchased from studios that include Disney, Sony, Fox, Universal, and Warner Bros.

Vudu streams 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos on select titles through supporting devices like Fire TV 4k, Apple TV 4k, 4k Blu-ray players, and 4k Smart TVs with the Vudu app.

Earlier this year, Fandango acquired Vudu from Walmart in an effort to compete with other transactional streaming services such as Amazon and Apple.