Doom Patrol Season 2 releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Doom Patrol The Complete Second Season Blu-rayDoom Patrol: The Complete Second Season has been dated for release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 26, 2021. The Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. includes all nine episodes plus some extras on two discs (Season 1 consisted of 15 episodes on 3-discs).

On Blu-ray Disc, Doom Patrol is presented in 1080p at 2.20:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus features include “The Transformers: Doom Patrol’s Make-up FX” and “Doom Patrol – Come Visit Georgia PSA.”

The second season of Doom Patrol premiered on the DC Universe and HBO Max streaming services in late June 2020. The show has been picked up for a third season on HBO Max.

Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season has a list price of $39.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon (with Pre-order Price Guarantee)

