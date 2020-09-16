Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 Model Prices & Release Dates

playstation-5-console-remoteSony Interactive has announced the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be $399 and $499 for the PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc player.

The new consoles will begin shipping in North America, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea on November 12, followed by Europe Middle East, South America, Asia and South Africa on November 19.

Is the price of the PS5 with UHD BD player reasonable? It should be considering most 4k Blu-ray players start at about $250 (see Top 4k Blu-ray players of 2020). Adding a drive to a console that can playback 4k BDs, as well as output to 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) is surely worth an extra C-note.

“Both PS5 models use the same custom processor with integrated CPU and GPU for high-fidelity graphics up to 4K, as well as the same ultra-high speed SSD with integrated I/O that will deliver lightning-fast loading.”

“Both PS5 models also offer a deepened sense of immersion through the DualSense wireless controller and 3D audio capabilities, so players will enjoy the same transformative gameplay experiences regardless of which PS5 they choose.”

Upcoming games for PS5 include Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a new God of War title, and Demon’s Souls to name a few. Exclusive PS5 games will range in price from $49.99 to $69.99 US.

See PlayStation 5 Specifications

