Right now you can get a 65″ Sony 4k HDR TV for $400 off the MSRP. The Sony X900H 4k TV is only $998 (List: $1,399) plus free shipping from Amazon while supplies last. The TV features support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Netflix Calibrated Mode for expanded color range. In addition, the TV supports Alexa and Google Assistant, HDMI 2.1, and a dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience. Jump over to Amazon to see more details!
Deal Alert: 65″ Sony 4k HDR TV only $998 (Save $400!)
0
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!
RELATED ARTICLES
Dune Pushed Back Until 2021. What About The Batman?
contributor - 0
It seems No Time To Die isn't the only film getting pushed back into 2021. Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been rescheduled until October 1,...
Apple iTunes rolling out Disney/Marvel/Pixar movies in 4k
Jeff Chabot - 0
We've waited for this for a long time. It seems Apple and Disney have finally come to terms with providing higher resolution 4k...
Movies Remastered in 4k Are Playing Everywhere
Perhaps with the absence of new blockbuster films there are more theater times for smaller showings, at least that's the case in our part...
Hot Blu-rays!
New Articles
Deal Alert: 65″ Sony 4k HDR TV only $998 (Save $400!)
4k TV DealFinder - 0
Right now you can get a 65" Sony 4k HDR TV for $400 off the MSRP. The Sony X900H 4k TV is only $998...
Dune Pushed Back Until 2021. What About The Batman?
It seems No Time To Die isn't the only film getting pushed back into 2021. Denis Villeneuve's Dune has been rescheduled until October 1,...
Apple iTunes rolling out Disney/Marvel/Pixar movies in 4k
We've waited for this for a long time. It seems Apple and Disney have finally come to terms with providing higher resolution 4k...
Movies Remastered in 4k Are Playing Everywhere
Perhaps with the absence of new blockbuster films there are more theater times for smaller showings, at least that's the case in our part...