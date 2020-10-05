Home Hardware 4k TV Deal Alert: 65" Sony 4k HDR TV only $998 (Save $400!)
Deal Alert: 65″ Sony 4k HDR TV only $998 (Save $400!)

By DealFinder
Sony-X900H-65-Inch-4k-HDR-TVRight now you can get a 65″ Sony 4k HDR TV for $400 off the MSRP. The Sony X900H 4k TV is only $998 (List: $1,399) plus free shipping from Amazon while supplies last. The TV features support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Netflix Calibrated Mode for expanded color range. In addition, the TV supports Alexa and Google Assistant, HDMI 2.1, and a dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience. Jump over to Amazon to see more details!

