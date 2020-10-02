Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, & more on Peacock in October

NBC’s Peacock launched last July offering both free and premium plans for streaming live TV, on demand shows and movies, and sports. With TV series like Cheers, Downton Abbey, and Yellowstone, and all 8 Harry Potter movies streaming throughout the month, its hard not to give the service a shot.

Other new arrivals include Hellboy II, The Fall (3 seasons), Miss Congeniality, Shrek, The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift, Charmed (8 seasons), and Monster-in-Law.

Here’s a calendar of new arrivals on Peacock TV during the month of October.

New on Peacock TV, Oct. 2020

Oct. 1, 2020

Apocalypto

Cold Case Files

Fast & Furious

First 48

Get Him to the Greek

Hell’s Kitchen Season 18

Hollow Man

It Follows

King Kong

Knock Knock

San Andreas

Shrek

Sinister

SNL Seasons 1-39

So Shook

Spine Chilling Stories – Seasons 1-2

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Blues Brothers

The Cookout

The Champions

You, Me, and Dupree

Oct. 4

SNL Season 46

Oct. 7

Ellen’s Game of Games

Oct. 8

Code 404 – Peacock Original

Oct. 9

Connecting

Oct. 15

Mr. Mercedes Season 1

Freedia Got a Gun – Peacock Original

Billboard Music Awards

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Curse of Chucky

Pariah

The Wilding

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Oct. 28

This is Us – Season 5

In November, Peacock Original Saved By the Bell will begin streaming on Nov. 25, 2020.