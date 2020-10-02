Home News Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, & more on Peacock in October
Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, & more on Peacock in October

Fast-&-Furious-poster-wide-cropNBC’s Peacock launched last July offering both free and premium plans for streaming live TV, on demand shows and movies, and sports. With TV series like Cheers, Downton Abbey, and Yellowstone, and all 8 Harry Potter movies streaming throughout the month, its hard not to give the service a shot.

Other new arrivals include Hellboy II, The Fall (3 seasons), Miss Congeniality, Shrek, The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift, Charmed (8 seasons), and Monster-in-Law.

Here’s a calendar of new arrivals on Peacock TV during the month of October.

New on Peacock TV, Oct. 2020

Oct. 1, 2020

  • Apocalypto
  • Cold Case Files
  • Fast & Furious
  • First 48
  • Get Him to the Greek
  • Hell’s Kitchen Season 18
  • Hollow Man
  • It Follows
  • King Kong
  • Knock Knock
  • San Andreas
  • Shrek
  • Sinister
  • SNL Seasons 1-39
  • So Shook
  • Spine Chilling Stories – Seasons 1-2
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • The Blues Brothers
  • The Cookout
  • The Champions
  • You, Me, and Dupree

Oct. 4

  • SNL Season 46

Oct. 7

  • Ellen’s Game of Games

Oct. 8

  • Code 404 – Peacock Original

Oct. 9

  • Connecting

Oct. 15

  • Mr. Mercedes Season 1
  • Freedia Got a Gun – Peacock Original
  • Billboard Music Awards
  • Casper, A Spirited Beginning
  • Curse of Chucky
  • Pariah
  • The Wilding
  • Mystery Science Theater 3000

Oct. 28

  • This is Us – Season 5

In November, Peacock Original Saved By the Bell will begin streaming on Nov. 25, 2020.

