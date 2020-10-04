Movies Remastered in 4k Are Playing Everywhere

Perhaps with the absence of new blockbuster films there are more theater times for smaller showings, at least that’s the case in our part of town where cinemas are loaded with limited runs of remastered movies shown on the big screen.

One of those such titles is Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, playing for a limited time in select theaters forty years after its debut in 1980. The entire catalog of Star Wars films was released last year to 4k Blu-ray and on Disney+ in 4k, so the digital masters are theoretically already to project.

Over the last few weekends you might have spotted other new releases of “old” movies to theaters such as Akira (1988), Ghost in the Shell (1995), Hocus Pocus (1993), Friday the 13th (1980), Ghost (1990), and Halloween (1978), to name a few. And, many of the showings are priced lower than recent premieres like Tenet and Unhinged.

Just remember, most theaters have a mask and social distancing policy. Theaters for which tickets are purchased ahead of time only allow certain seats to be selected before checking out, while other theaters have designated seating areas marked.

It’s one way to keep theaters open, especially amidst the news Cineworld is considering closing all of its U.K. and U.S. locations over the postponement of the fifth James Bond film No Time to Die.