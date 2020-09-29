Home Blu-ray Disc 10 Movies Compiled in Focus Features Spotlight Collection
10 Movies Compiled in Focus Features Spotlight Collection

By hdreport
Focus Features 10 Movie-Spotlight Collection Blu-rayFocus Features, a division of Universal Pictures, has produced and/or distributed memorable and award-winning films such as Brokeback Mountain, Lost in Translation, and The Theory of Everything.

Those three titles, along with seven other movies, most of them Oscar-winners or Oscar-nominated, have been compiled into a 10-film Blu-ray edition called the Focus Features Spotlight Collection releasing September 29, 2020.

Each film Blu-ray Disc includes special features such as audio commentaries, cast interviews, featurettes, deleted scenes, and more. And, the 10 movies can be redeemed as Digital Copies through Movies Anywhere through one bundle code.

Focus Features 10-Movie Spotlight Collection

  1. Atonement (2007) – 1x Oscar Winner
  2. Brokeback Mountain (2005) – 3x Oscar Winner
  3. Burn After Reading (2008) – 2x Golden Globe Nominee
  4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 1x Oscar Winner
  5. Harriet (2019) – 2x Oscar Nominated
  6. Lost in Translation (2003) – 1x Oscar Winner
  7. Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 1x Oscar Nominated
  8. On the Basis of Sex (2018) – AARP Movies Nominee
  9. Pride & Prejudice (2005) – 4x Oscar Nominated
  10. The Theory of Everything (2014) – 1x Oscar Winner

The Focus Features 10-Movie Spotlight Collection on Blu-ray Disc (MSRP: $99.99) is on sale for $69.99. Buy on Amazon


