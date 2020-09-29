How To Watch & Live Stream the 2020 Presidential Debate

Tonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the first of three scheduled for the 2020 election.

When

The scheduled 90-minute debate starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Where

The debate is taking place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Specifically, the debate takes place at Samson Pavilion of the Health Education Campus (HEC) (which is shared by Cleveland Clinic).

Networks & Streaming

You can watch the presidential debate through cable and satellite TV providers, as well as through local affiliate networks. Major networks covering the first presidential debate include ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS.

Live streaming of the presidential debate will be available through apps on mobile devices, internet browsers on PCs and mobile devices, streaming media players, and internet-connected TVs. Many services will be live streaming the debate such as abc.com/watch-live, Peacock, NBCUniversal, CBS All Access, and others.

Topics

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is moderating the first debate with a focus on the following six topics:

Trump’s and Biden’s records The Supreme Court COVID-19 The economy Race and violence in U.S. cities The integrity of the election

Format

In the first presidential debate, each candidate will get two minutes to respond to the opening question about each topic. Each topic, or segment, will be allowed 15 minutes.

Upcoming Debate Schedule