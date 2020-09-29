Home News How To Watch & Live Stream the 2020 Presidential Debate
NewsHD ProgrammingTV News

How To Watch & Live Stream the 2020 Presidential Debate

By hdreport
0

american-flag-unsplash-1280pxTonight’s debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the first of three scheduled for the 2020 election.

When

The scheduled 90-minute debate starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Where

The debate is taking place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Specifically, the debate takes place at Samson Pavilion of the Health Education Campus (HEC) (which is shared by Cleveland Clinic).

Networks & Streaming

You can watch the presidential debate through cable and satellite TV providers, as well as through local affiliate networks. Major networks covering the first presidential debate include ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, FOX, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS.

Live streaming of the presidential debate will be available through apps on mobile devices, internet browsers on PCs and mobile devices, streaming media players, and internet-connected TVs. Many services will be live streaming the debate such as abc.com/watch-live, Peacock, NBCUniversal, CBS All Access, and others.

Topics

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is moderating the first debate with a focus on the following six topics:

  1. Trump’s and Biden’s records
  2. The Supreme Court
  3. COVID-19
  4. The economy
  5. Race and violence in U.S. cities
  6. The integrity of the election

Format

In the first presidential debate, each candidate will get two minutes to respond to the opening question about each topic. Each topic, or segment, will be allowed 15 minutes.

Upcoming Debate Schedule

  • Oct. 7: Vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris
  • Oct. 15: Second presidential debate
  • Oct. 22: Third presidential debate

Related Articles:

Previous article10 Movies Compiled in Focus Features Spotlight Collection
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

10 Movies Compiled in Focus Features Spotlight Collection

hdreport - 0
Focus Features, a division of Universal Pictures, has produced and/or distributed memorable and award-winning films such as Brokeback Mountain, Lost in Translation, and The...
Read more
4k

Léon: The Professional releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

hdreport - 0
Léon: The Professional (1994), also known as "The Professional" will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on December 1, 2020 that includes...
Read more
Media Player

Roku Announces Upgraded Ultra Model & Streambar Player/Speaker

hdreport - 0
Today, Roku announced a new Roku Ultra model and introduced the Roku Streambar. The new Roku Ultra now supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Sony X1 4k HDR TV

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

How To Watch & Live Stream the 2020 Presidential Debate

News hdreport - 0
Tonight's debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the first of three scheduled for the 2020 election. When The scheduled 90-minute debate...
Read more

10 Movies Compiled in Focus Features Spotlight Collection

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Focus Features, a division of Universal Pictures, has produced and/or distributed memorable and award-winning films such as Brokeback Mountain, Lost in Translation, and The...
Read more

Léon: The Professional releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

4k hdreport - 0
Léon: The Professional (1994), also known as "The Professional" will release to a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook on December 1, 2020 that includes...
Read more

Roku Announces Upgraded Ultra Model & Streambar Player/Speaker

Media Player hdreport - 0
Today, Roku announced a new Roku Ultra model and introduced the Roku Streambar. The new Roku Ultra now supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Focus Features 10 Movie-Spotlight Collection Blu-ray

10 Movies Compiled in Focus Features Spotlight Collection

hdreport - 0
Léon: The Professional 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Léon: The Professional releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

hdreport - 0