Home Blu-ray Disc Read a Review of 'The King of Staten Island' on Blu-ray Disc
Blu-ray DiscReviewsBlu-ray Disc ReviewsNews

Read a Review of ‘The King of Staten Island’ on Blu-ray Disc

By Sharon Enck
0

Pete Davidson stars in "The King of Staten Island" (2020)SNL breakout Pete Davidson’s story is one that a lot of fans are familiar with. From his struggle with Crone’s disease, losing his firefighter father on 9/11, and a self-professed love for botanical refreshment, Davidson has no problem oversharing. So, it would seem natural that he would star in a film based on his life.

In the semi-autobiographical The King of Staten Island co-written by Davidson, he plays Scott Carlin, your garden variety twenty-four year old slacker. He hangs out with his buddies, gets high, and quietly hooks up with wannabe girlfriend Kelsey, a girl whose aspiration is to make Staten Island the newer, cooler version of Brooklyn. Scott main’s goal in life is the creation of a tattoo restaurant called Ruby Tattoosday and he uses his friends as guinea pigs with disastrous, and hilarious results.

Read the whole review of The King of Staten Island on Blu-ray Disc.



Related Articles:

Previous articleYellowstone Season 3 Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Details
Sharon Enckhttp://hd-report.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Blu-ray Disc

Yellowstone Season 3 Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Details

hdreport - 0
Paramount has announced the release date of the third season of Yellowstone to Blu-ray and DVD will be December 8, 2020. The Blu-ray and DVD...
Read more
Deals

Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates

hdreport - 0
Amazon has announced several new products for internet connectivity, home entertainment, and Alexa voice control. The first of which we'll mention is the new...
Read more
Movie & TV News

Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule

contributor - 0
Disney has announced updates to several films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film in Phase 4, Black...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Sony X1 4k HDR TV

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Read a Review of ‘The King of Staten Island’ on Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc Sharon Enck - 0
SNL breakout Pete Davidson's story is one that a lot of fans are familiar with. From his struggle with Crone's disease, losing his firefighter...
Read more

Yellowstone Season 3 Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Details

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount has announced the release date of the third season of Yellowstone to Blu-ray and DVD will be December 8, 2020. The Blu-ray and DVD...
Read more

Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates

Deals hdreport - 0
Amazon has announced several new products for internet connectivity, home entertainment, and Alexa voice control. The first of which we'll mention is the new...
Read more

Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule

Movie & TV News contributor - 0
Disney has announced updates to several films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film in Phase 4, Black...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Yellowstone Season 3 Blu-ray

Yellowstone Season 3 Blu-ray & DVD Release Date & Details

hdreport - 0
https://amzn.to/307ZJAX

Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates

hdreport - 0