Read a Review of ‘The King of Staten Island’ on Blu-ray Disc

SNL breakout Pete Davidson’s story is one that a lot of fans are familiar with. From his struggle with Crone’s disease, losing his firefighter father on 9/11, and a self-professed love for botanical refreshment, Davidson has no problem oversharing. So, it would seem natural that he would star in a film based on his life.

In the semi-autobiographical The King of Staten Island co-written by Davidson, he plays Scott Carlin, your garden variety twenty-four year old slacker. He hangs out with his buddies, gets high, and quietly hooks up with wannabe girlfriend Kelsey, a girl whose aspiration is to make Staten Island the newer, cooler version of Brooklyn. Scott main’s goal in life is the creation of a tattoo restaurant called Ruby Tattoosday and he uses his friends as guinea pigs with disastrous, and hilarious results.

Read the whole review of The King of Staten Island on Blu-ray Disc.







