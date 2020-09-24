Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates

Amazon has announced several new products for internet connectivity, home entertainment, and Alexa voice control. The first of which we’ll mention is the new Fire TV Stick (HD) that now includes TV controls and supports Dolby Atmos audio. Here’s a look at some of our favorite upcoming devices.

Fire TV Stick w/Dolby Atmos & TV controls

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote now supports Dolby Atmos audio and includes TV controls. However, this is the Fire TV Stick “HD” model and does not support for 4k Ultra HD (see Fire TV Stick 4k). The new Fire TV Stick releases on September 30, 2020 with a list price of $39.99. See on Amazon





Fire TV Stick Lite (no TV controls)

The Fire TV Stick is also available in a cheaper model that includes Alexa Voice Control but no TV controls or support for 4k Ultra HD content (only 1080p HD). The Fire TV Stick Lite has a regular price of $29.99. See on Amazon







Amazon eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

All all new product, the Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh device is a Wi-Fi 6 router that can support over 75+ devices simultaneously. The smart home hub with built-in Zigbee arrives on Nov. 2, 2020 and is priced $229. See on Amazon





4th-Gen. Echo

Amazon’s 4th-generation Echo features premium sound with a 3.0″ woofer and dual front-firing 0.8″ tweeters as well as support for Dolby audio formats (excluding Atmos). The new round-design Echo measures 5.7″ x 5.7″ x 5.2″ and is available in Glacier White, Charcoal, or Twilight Blue color. The new Echo arrives on Oct. 22, 2020 with a list price of $99.99. See on Amazon





4th-Gen. Echo Dot

The new 4th-Generation Echo Dot from Amazon has a rounder design than the 3rd-generation model (measuring 3.9″ x 3.9″ x 3.5″) but like its predessecor features the built-in clock display. The smart speaker supports Alexa voice control and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. The new Echo Dot (available in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, or Glacier White) is priced $59.99 and arrives Nov. 5, 2020. See on Amazon





Other new and updated products include Amazon Halo, Amazon Luna cloud-gaming, a new Echo Dot Kids Edition, and new Echo Show. See details on these products and more at Amazon.com.