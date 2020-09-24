Home Deals Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates
DealsFeaturedStreamingFire TVHardwareMedia PlayerNewsSpeakers

Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates

By hdreport
0

https://amzn.to/307ZJAXAmazon has announced several new products for internet connectivity, home entertainment, and Alexa voice control. The first of which we’ll mention is the new Fire TV Stick (HD) that now includes TV controls and supports Dolby Atmos audio. Here’s a look at some of our favorite upcoming devices.

Fire TV Stick w/Dolby Atmos & TV controls

Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote now supports Dolby Atmos audio and includes TV controls. However, this is the Fire TV Stick “HD” model and does not support for 4k Ultra HD (see Fire TV Stick 4k). The new Fire TV Stick releases on September 30, 2020 with a list price of $39.99. See on Amazon


Fire-TV-Stick-Lite-beautyFire TV Stick Lite (no TV controls)

The Fire TV Stick is also available in a cheaper model that includes Alexa Voice Control but no TV controls or support for 4k Ultra HD content (only 1080p HD). The Fire TV Stick Lite has a regular price of $29.99. See on Amazon


Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router
Amazon eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router

All all new product, the Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh device is a Wi-Fi 6 router that can support over 75+ devices simultaneously. The smart home hub with built-in Zigbee arrives on Nov. 2, 2020 and is priced $229. See on Amazon


All-new-Echo-4th-gen-white-500px4th-Gen. Echo

Amazon’s 4th-generation Echo features premium sound with a 3.0″ woofer and dual front-firing 0.8″ tweeters as well as support for Dolby audio formats (excluding Atmos). The new round-design Echo measures 5.7″ x 5.7″ x 5.2″ and is available in Glacier White, Charcoal, or Twilight Blue color. The new Echo arrives on Oct. 22, 2020 with a list price of $99.99. See on Amazon


All-new-Echo-Dot-4th-gen-blue-400px4th-Gen. Echo Dot

The new 4th-Generation Echo Dot from Amazon has a rounder design than the 3rd-generation model (measuring 3.9″ x 3.9″ x 3.5″) but like its predessecor features the built-in clock display. The smart speaker supports Alexa voice control and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks. The new Echo Dot (available in Twilight Blue, Charcoal, or Glacier White) is priced $59.99 and arrives Nov. 5, 2020. See on Amazon


Other new and updated products include Amazon Halo, Amazon Luna cloud-gaming, a new Echo Dot Kids Edition, and new Echo Show. See details on these products and more at Amazon.com.

Related Articles:

Previous articleDisney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

Movie & TV News

Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule

contributor - 0
Disney has announced updates to several films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film in Phase 4, Black...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

Four Eddie Murphy Films from the 80s Remastered in 4k

hdreport - 0
Paramount has remastered four hit Eddie Murphy films from the 80s for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The films arrive on disc (and...
Read more
Gaming

Xbox Series X & Series S already Sold Out

hdreport - 0
It's a big day for Microsoft as pre-orders began for the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles scheduled to release on Nov. 10,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k TV Deals

Sony X1 4k HDR TV

Hot Pre-orders!

Game of Thrones: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Back to the Future 35th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray giftset
Mission: Impossible - The Original TV Series Blu-ray
Stanley Kubrick 3-Film Collection 4k Blu-ray

1-Month Free!

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Our Favorite New Amazon Products, Prices & Release Dates

Deals hdreport - 0
Amazon has announced several new products for internet connectivity, home entertainment, and Alexa voice control. The first of which we'll mention is the new...
Read more

Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule

Movie & TV News contributor - 0
Disney has announced updates to several films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first film in Phase 4, Black...
Read more

Four Eddie Murphy Films from the 80s Remastered in 4k

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Paramount has remastered four hit Eddie Murphy films from the 80s for release on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. The films arrive on disc (and...
Read more

Xbox Series X & Series S already Sold Out

Gaming hdreport - 0
It's a big day for Microsoft as pre-orders began for the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles scheduled to release on Nov. 10,...
Read more
Load more

Support Us!

Related Articles:

©
MORE STORIES
Scarlett-Johansson-in-Black-Widow-2021-1280px

Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule

contributor - 0
beverly-hills-cop-4k-blu-ray-600px

Four Eddie Murphy Films from the 80s Remastered in 4k

hdreport - 0