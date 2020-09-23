Home Movie & TV News Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule
Disney Announces Updates to MCU Phase 4 Movie Schedule

By contributor
Disney has announced updates to several films that are part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first film in Phase 4, Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, will now release on May 7, 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2021.

And The Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek, will now premiere on November 5, 2021.

Phase 4 of the MCU will conclude with Doctor Strange (starring Benedict Cumberbatch) in the Multiverse of Madness slated for 2022.

