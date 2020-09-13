Spaceballs (1987) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with Dolby Vision

For many Star Wars fans, Mel Brooks’ Space Balls helped fill the void that existed after ‘Return of the Jedi’ released four years earlier. Of course, the satiric film touches on quite a few sci-fi movies from the time, but Star Wars is the most evident in the movie’s characters, script, and set design.

Kino Lorber StudioClassics has just announced Space Balls, now a cult-classic, is coming soon to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. And, the improved video resolution will also be enhanced by Dolby Vision HDR that expands the color range to 10-bits over traditional 8-bit 2k Blu-ray.

We’ll follow up with more disc specs, release date, and pre-order links as soon as we receive them. For now, catch the film on Showtime or rent in HD for .99 cents on Amazon Prime.

Spaceballs (1987) stars Mel Brooks, John Candy, Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman, Daphne Zuniga, Joan Rivers, Dick Van Patten & John Hurt . The film was directed by Mel Brooks (The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, High Anxiety).

