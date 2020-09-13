Looking for a deal on a quality 4k HDR TV? This 55″ Sony (X750H) is on sale for just $598 — a savings of 25% ($201.99) off the list price of $799! The 4K Ultra HD LED TV (2020 Model) features an X1 processor, Triluminos display, Android/Google Assistant, Motionflow XR240, and supports HDR10 and HLG High Dynamic Range formats. Jump to Amazon for more details. If you are looking for a Sony 4k HDR TV that also supports Dolby Vision HDR, the 55″ Sony X900H is also on sale (take 17% off) for a limited time. Buy on Amazon
Deal Alert: Take 25% Off This 55″ Sony 4k HDR TV
