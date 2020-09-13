New Releases This Week: Outlander S5, 21 Jump Street 4k BD, Weathering With You SteelBook & more

This week on Blu-ray, Season 5 of the hit Starz series Outlander arrives on Blu-ray Disc in both a Standard Edition and Limited Collector’s Edition with a 28-page book, 4 bonus scenes, and Season 5 soundtrack.
Also on our radar, Japanese titles Weathering with You (2019) and Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series release to Blu-ray Disc, as well as two titles from Vestron Video: Little Monsters (1989) starring Fred Savage and David Cronenberg’s Shivers (1975).
On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street in combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Note: a Limited Collector’s edition of Weathering With You arrives on Nov. 17. Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases at Amazon.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital Releases, Sept. 15, 2020
4k Blu-ray
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- 22 Jump Street (2014)
- 21 Jump Street/22 Jump Street – Best Buy SteelBook
- Goodfellas (1990) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Hocus Pocus (1993)
- Hocus Pocus (1993) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Home Alone (1990) – Best Buy SteelBook
Blu-ray
- Outlander – Season 5
- Outlander Season 5 – Season 5 Limited Collector’s Edition
- Weathering with You Limited Edition Steelbook
- Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series
- Paramount Presents: Roman Holiday
- Shivers – Vestron Video
- Little Monsters – Vestron Video
- The Phantom
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- Red Dwarf: The Promised Land
- Beau Travail – The Criterion Collection
- The Ghost Breaker
- The Cat and the Canary
- Killing Eve, Season 3
- The Two Jakes
- Ultraman Ginga / Ginga S + Ultra Fight Victory – Series & Movie
- Private Parts
- Timeline
- Flying Leathernecks
- Uncommon Valor
- Stephen King 5-Movie Collection
- 4-Film Collection: Film Noir – Warner Archive
- Dahmer: Collector’s Edition
- Def-Con 4
- Spawn of the North
- The TV Set
- Disputed Passage
- Driveways: Special Edition
- Edge of Extinction
- I’ve Got Issues
- Easy Does It
- DTF
- Rewind (Special Edition)
- The Meddler
- The MRG Collective Quarantined
- Bodacious Space Pirates
Digital
- The Secret: Dare to Dream
- Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!
- Chic!
- Tranquillo
- Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost
