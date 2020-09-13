Sunday, September 13, 2020
New Releases This Week: Outlander S5, 21 Jump Street 4k BD, Weathering With You SteelBook & more

new-blu-ray-digital-sept-15-2020-960x600This week on Blu-ray, Season 5 of the hit Starz series Outlander arrives on Blu-ray Disc in both a Standard Edition and Limited Collector’s Edition with a 28-page book, 4 bonus scenes, and Season 5 soundtrack.

Also on our radar, Japanese titles Weathering with You (2019) and Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series release to Blu-ray Disc, as well as two titles from Vestron Video: Little Monsters (1989) starring Fred Savage and David Cronenberg’s Shivers (1975).

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street in combo editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Note: a Limited Collector’s edition of Weathering With You arrives on Nov. 17. Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital Releases at Amazon.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital Releases, Sept. 15, 2020

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital

  • The Secret: Dare to Dream
  • Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!
  • Chic!
  • Tranquillo
  • Gauguin in Tahiti: Paradise Lost

New This Week: Alfred Hitchcock 4k, Ghost in the Shell 4k, Supergirl S5 & more!

